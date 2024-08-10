Kate Middleton's surprising confession to fans revealed

Last month, Kate Middleton delighted fans by appearing at the Wimbledon men’s singles final

Even the poised and composed Princess of Wales can experience nerves before a significant event.

Kate Middleton, who is no stranger to managing emotions under pressure—having her wedding day witnessed by around 20 million people—admitted to feeling anxious before the King's Coronation, reported Mirror.

She shared that she would do her best to stay calm on the outside while managing her pre-event jitters internally.

Although the spotlight was on the new monarch, Kate recognized that the day was also about family. She made this admission while joining her husband, Prince William, and King Charles for an impromptu walkabout outside Buckingham Palace the day before the ceremony.

This spontaneous gesture surprised royal fans who had gathered along The Mall. During a chat with a well-wisher in London, Kate shared how Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were feeling about the upcoming Coronation, revealing that they were all "excited" but also "a bit nervous" about the big day.

"They're really well, thank you," she said, before saying they were all "excited" and a "bit nervous with a big day ahead". Kate then went on to explain how she want to appear "relatively calm on the outside" even if there were nerves on the inside - and likened herself to something a little unexpected.

When asked how she and husband William were feeling, she explained: "All good. Hopefully a bit like a swan, relatively calm on the outside and paddling on the inside." She was soon asked about Charles and said: "I'm sure looking forward to it as well. It's nice to be out here saying 'hello' to everyone who has stayed out for so long."

After a 173-day absence due to abdominal surgery and cancer treatment, the radiant Princess made a triumphant return to the public eye by joining the rest of the Royal Family at Trooping the Colour earlier this summer.

Last month, she delighted fans around the world by appearing in regal purple at the Wimbledon men’s singles final on July 16.

In a surprising move, she attended the tournament with Princess Charlotte, where they enjoyed the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.