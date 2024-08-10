Kate, William's kind gesture to Harry, Meghan laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit as senior royals in 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's frosty rift with Prince William and Princess Kate remains unresolved.

Despite several public criticisms aimed at William and Kate since the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties, a new royal biography reveals that the Waleses extended a small gesture of goodwill, reported Mirror.

This gesture reportedly occurred following an emotional evening at Buckingham Palace after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

During this period, the Royal Family gathered at the palace as the Queen’s coffin was brought there before being moved to Westminster Hall for the lying in state.

According to Robert Hardman’s biography, Charles II: New King, New Court – The Inside Story, William and Kate's gesture was a minor olive branch that would have been in line with the Queen's wishes.



He explains: "Inside the palace, all members of the Royal Family were there to welcome the Queen back to royal headquarters for the last time, followed by an informal supper. Afterwards, the Prince and Princess of Wales suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should attach their car to their police escort for the journey back to Windsor since they were all going the same way.

"It was only a small gesture (they would not be sharing a car) and nowhere near any sort of reconciliation. However, the late Queen would have approved."

The death of Queen Elizabeth II occurred just months before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their provocative Netflix docuseries, which made a number of explosive claims about royal life. The series criticized both William and King Charles, accusing William of "screaming and shouting" and King Charles of "lying" during a prominent summit.

According to a source cited in the book, Harry’s pointed remarks about Kate in the series were considered the "lowest of the low" by Prince William.

Speaking in the first episode of the Netflix documentary, he said: "I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with."

And according to the book friends of the Royal Family believed it was clear he was talking about William and Kate. One tells the author in the book: "On top of all the other breaches of trust, here was Harry making a blatant attack on Catherine. For William, this was the lowest of the low."

A few weeks later, with the release of Harry's memoir Spare, he continued to be candid about Kate, revealing private details about a rift between her and Meghan.

The memoir included accounts of how Kate reportedly 'grimaced' when Meghan borrowed her lip gloss and recounted a disagreement in which Meghan allegedly commented that William's wife had "baby brain" following the birth of Prince Louis.



