Avatar 3 title announced, Moana 2 trailer debuts, and Incredibles greenlit

Avatar 3 announced and Incredibles 3 officially confirmed.

Disney’s 2024 D23 Expo kicked off with a bang, unveiling exciting updates for fans.

On Friday, the studio showcased thrilling news about Avatar 3, Moana 2, and the long-awaited Incredibles 3, which was officially confirmed.

The third installment in the Avatar franchise will be titled Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Director James Cameron, joined by stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, took the stage to share insights about the new film.

Cameron teased that audiences will explore more of Pandora than ever before, promising a fresh and unexpected experience.

"The new film isn’t what you expect, but it’s definitely what you want," Cameron said. Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to premiere on December 19, 2025.

Disney unveiled the first trailer for Moana 2. The sequel is set to premiere on November 27, 2025, and the trailer introduces Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as the voice of Moana’s charming younger sister, Simea.



With these new reveals, Disney is setting the stage for a remarkable array of upcoming releases, promising more magic and adventure for audiences of all ages.