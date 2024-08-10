Meghan Markle's shocking admission lands her in trouble

Meghan Markle has raised eyebrows with her shocking admission about health in a show with her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex's mental health admission is 'double-edged sword' that could come back to bite her, according to a royal expert.

The mother-of-two had 'only scratched the surface' of her mental health struggles inside the royal family.



A PR expert has described the admission as a "double-edged sword" that could come back to bite her.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up on her struggles during her latest sit down televised interview. After months of silence, Meghan and Harry, on CBS, announced their latest project.

Meghan used the interview to explain her own mental health struggles and her concerns about the impact social media could have on her own children.



reacting to Meghan's claims, PR expert Renae Smith has warned the duchess' personal comments risk backfiring. The mother-of-two bringing up her mental health struggles can be seen as a double-edged sword from a PR perspective," Smith told the Daily Express.

"She likely believes that sharing her personal experiences will make her more relatable and help people resonate with the cause of The Parents Network, particularly in the context of child safety and mental health," the expert continued.

Smith added: "Her openness about her struggles is presumably intended to lend authenticity and urgency to the project, showing that she has a personal stake in the issue. However, the ongoing tension with the Royal Family and previous criticism of her claims seems to have overshadowed the intended message."

"While it's understandable that her mental health issues are significant to her (our own mental health issues always feel like the biggest things in our lives), focusing on her personal story in the way it has been done detracts from the project's objectives and opens her up to seeming self-centred," according to the expert.