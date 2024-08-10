Colin Farrell speaks out about son's rare neurogenetic disorder

Colin Farrell is speaking publicly for the first time about his son James' diagnosis with Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder.

In an interview with People magazine, Farrell shared that James, who will turn 21 in September, was diagnosed at two and a half years old.

The actor is now using his platform to raise awareness about the condition and the challenges faced by families with children with special needs, particularly when they "age out" of support systems at 21.

“Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own,” Farrell explained.

“All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.”

The Batman actor said that since his son is nonverbal, he "can't ask James if he wants to do this," which is the "only reason" he's discussing this publicly.

“I mean, I can. I speak to James as if he’s 20 and has perfect fluency with the English language and age-appropriate cognitive ability,” he said.

“But I can’t discern a particular answer from him as to whether he’s comfortable with all this or not, so I have to make a call based on knowing James’s spirit and what kind of young man he is and the goodness that he has in his heart.”

Farrell shares his son with his ex, Kim Bordenave.