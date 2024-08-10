Justin Bieber 'angry' over teens for pregnant Hailey Bieber’s safety

Justin Bieber yells at fans in Los Angeles hotel

Justin Bieber couldn’t seem to keep his cool and yelled at a group of teenagers when they bothered the singer and his pregnant wife Hailey Bieber at a Los Angeles hotel.



In a Tiktok video that is making rounds on the internet, the 30-year-old pop star can be seen asking the eight teenagers, who came there for a bar mitzvah, as per TMZ, what they found so funny there.

“Is this funny to you guys? This is funny to you guys?” he frustratingly asked the giggling youngsters, who were all recording the singer.

He then told the stubborn adolescents to “get out of here”, in a much angrier tone now, while the staff of the hotel led them back to their party.

According to an eyewitness’ claim to TMZ, Bieber didn’t get angry right away, but first asked the kids to leave him alone in a calm, cool and collected tone.

The singer got frustrated when the group didn’t stop from swooping in towards him.

As per Page Six, he was concerned for the safety of his heavily pregnant wife Hailey Bieber, who was about to get there at the hotel to meet the star over lunch.