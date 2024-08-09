Shawn Mendes reveals heart-wrenching pregnancy scare in latest track

Shawn Mendes has shared a deeply personal experience in his latest track, Why Why Why, released on Friday.
In this emotional song, the Canadian singer reveals he faced a pregnancy scare with an unidentified woman, a moment that profoundly impacted him.
In the poignant lyrics, Mendes sings, "I thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core / I’m still a kid," reflecting his fear and uncertainty about becoming a parent before he felt ready.
The song also touches on his vulnerability, with Mendes admitting in the bridge, "Sometimes I still cry out for my mother."
Why Why Why is a standout single from Mendes’ upcoming self-titled album, Shawn, set to release on October 18.
The track offers a raw glimpse into the artist's emotional journey, blending personal reflection with his signature sound.
In an interview with Apple Music, he delved into the song’s significance.
"With Why Why Why, I felt no pressure to address anything specifically," he said.
"But during the album’s creation, there was this running joke: whenever I experienced heavy anxiety in the studio, it was believed that a great song was on the horizon. It became a kind of healing process and breakthrough."
