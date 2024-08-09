Sadie Sink drops hint about Max’s future in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5

Sadie Sink stirred excitement with a hint about her character Max's fate ahead of Stranger Thongs season 5

Sadie Sink has sparked excitement among the Stranger Things fandom with a tantalising hint about the fate of her character, Max, who was left in a coma at the end of the last season.



In a recent interview with Variety, the young actress subtly teased what’s to come in the much-anticipated fifth and final season of the Netflix hit.

"They love having me run," she cryptically responded when asked about Max’s future, implying that her character might emerge from her coma.

"That’s all I’ll say," Sink, 22, added, expertly dodging further questions and refusing to divulge more details.

Fans will recall that in the season four finale, Max fell into a coma following a harrowing encounter with the villainous Vecna, portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower. Vecna nearly killed Max before Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, managed to restart her heart in the Upside Down.

While Sink’s comment has fueled speculation, the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have also remained tight-lipped about Max’s future.

"She’s going to play a part in the season," Matt noted, but added, "We don’t want to reveal how that’s possible," with Ross chiming in, "Right because she’s in a coma."

According to Entertainment Weekly, it’s still unclear if or when Max will wake up, but Sink has been spotted filming with her co-stars in Atlanta, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her character’s next move.