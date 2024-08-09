Madonna recalls heartfelt time with Jean-Michel Basquiat ahead of birthday

Madonna posts a throwback carousel featuring the 80s'

Madonna is celebrating a new milestone in style ahead of her 66th birthday next week.

The Queen of Pop took to her Instagram on Thursday, August 9, to rave about a thoughtful gift featuring a framed photo of the singer alongside graffiti artist Futura 2000, Jean-Michel.

She wrote in the caption, "I can’t imagine a better way to start my Birthday Month! Thank you - @guyoseary for this beautiful souvenir of myself with Basquiat Futura 2000 and Easy Gee at the Fun Gallery in 1983."

"There will never be another time like this. NYC was at the epicenter of everything exciting!!"

The Like a Prayer singer sported a signature 80s’ style, adding a grunge edge to the look.

The carousel included a series of photos, showcasing Madonna holding up a photo of the timeless New York landscape as she marked her birthday, which falls on August 16.

She further added, "The Fun gallery was where it all happened! Keith Haring’s paintings adorned the walls. And young artists and musicians were always welcome."

For the unversed, the pop star was romantically involved with Jean-Michel, her longtime friend, for a brief period between 1982 and 1983.

He passed away in 1988 due to complications from a heroin overdose at the age of 27.

