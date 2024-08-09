Madonna recalls heartfelt time with Jean-Michel Basquiat ahead of birthday

Madonna is celebrating a new milestone in style ahead of her 66th birthday next week.
The Queen of Pop took to her Instagram on Thursday, August 9, to rave about a thoughtful gift featuring a framed photo of the singer alongside graffiti artist Futura 2000, Jean-Michel.
She wrote in the caption, "I can’t imagine a better way to start my Birthday Month! Thank you - @guyoseary for this beautiful souvenir of myself with Basquiat Futura 2000 and Easy Gee at the Fun Gallery in 1983."
"There will never be another time like this. NYC was at the epicenter of everything exciting!!"
The Like a Prayer singer sported a signature 80s’ style, adding a grunge edge to the look.
The carousel included a series of photos, showcasing Madonna holding up a photo of the timeless New York landscape as she marked her birthday, which falls on August 16.
She further added, "The Fun gallery was where it all happened! Keith Haring’s paintings adorned the walls. And young artists and musicians were always welcome."
For the unversed, the pop star was romantically involved with Jean-Michel, her longtime friend, for a brief period between 1982 and 1983.
He passed away in 1988 due to complications from a heroin overdose at the age of 27.
Christina Hall discards cute ‘letters’, ‘will not be my 4th ex husband’
Sydney Sweeney talks about returning to ‘Euphoria’ after years for Season 3
Ariana Grande opened up during her appearance on the 'Hot Ones' season 23 finale
Jada Pinkett Smith has reportedly issued an ultimatum to Will Smith to ‘start acting like a married man’
Cate Blanchett talks about what everyone on ‘Lord Of The Rings’ got paid
Matt Damon opens up about filming 'The Instigators' in Boston