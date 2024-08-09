Matt Damon weighs in on Boston culture in new movie ‘The Instigators’

Matt Damon shares his views on Boston culture

Matt Damon has recently addressed Boston culture in his new movie, The Instigators.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Matt said, “The sense of humour and the way that people just tend to look at the world back here really fun when you come from it because you know what it is.”

The new movie, which will begin streaming on Apple TV+ August 9, was filmed in hometown of Boston, Mass.

The Air actor recalled this new movie, directed by Doug Liman was his first movie filming in Boston after 2006’s The Departed.

“It can feel abrasive to people who aren't from here,” stated the IF actor,

However, Matt told the outlet, “When you're from here, it feels like, you know, a comfortable pair of socks.”

Casey Affleck, who co-wrote The Instigators with Chuck Maclean, also recounted a complicated catharsis in making a movie with his childhood friend there. “

Boston has changed a lot. It's really not the city that we grew up in. The whole country has changed. There's been so much change in the culture,” explained the Interstellar actor.

“On the other hand, it's the place I still feel more at home than anywhere else,” he continued.

Casey noted, “So that says something about what a place does to you when you're growing.”

“I’ll forever be connected to this place no matter how much it changes,” he added.