Kate Middleton clears her stance on Harry, Meghan drama

Kate Middleton, who shared her shocking health crisis back in March of this year, is doing her best to focus on her treatment.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stirred the royal family with their latest CBS interview, the Princess of Wales is choosing to keep her calm and avoid drama, per royal biographer Robert Jobson.

“She’s very calm,” Jobson told Hello! magazine. “She’s a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama.”

Jobson, who is set to release his book on Kate, explained that following her cancer diagnosis, the mother of three is not willing to waste any time, even if it concerns Harry and Meghan.

“I think, given what she’s gone through, you don’t want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you’ve had anything to do with your health,” he said “You live day by day; you do the things you want to do.”

However, Jobson noted that this had been Kate’s way of doing things even prior to her health condition.

She made it known to the late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles early on that she would not be “rushed into doing things that she doesn’t necessarily want to do,” which also means her role as a mother.

“That takes quite a lot of courage because you’re in a very alienated world,” he continued. “But I think she realized that she only has one shot at this. She’s got three young children, and they have to come first.”

Kate shares Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with her husband, Prince William.