Senate okays election amendment bill to 'circumvent' SC ruling on reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: The bill seeking to 'circumvent' the Supreme Court's ruling on reserved seats sailed through the Senate as well, hours after it was passed by the National Assembly earlier today (Tuesday).
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry presented the Election Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the upper house amid strong opposition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers.
The NA earlier in the day approved a bill proposing amendments to the Elections Act 2017 to bar lawmakers from changing their party affiliation amid strong resistance from opposition benches who termed the legislation "unconstitutional".
Tabled by PML-N lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kiyani last month, the NA Parliamentary Affairs Committee approved the bill with the support of eight members, four members opposed it, and Shahid Akhtar, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) MNA, abstained from voting.
More to follow...
