Jennifer Lopez hides Ben Affleck heartache with solo summer plans

Jennifer Lopez prefers to put on a 'happy face' following split from husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly enjoying her own “good” summer of freedom as she prepares to spend the season apart from her husband, Ben Affleck.

A source opened up to People Magazine about JLo’s current whereabouts as she prefers to put on a happy face even “when things are not perfect.”

The insider explained that "considering everything that's going on, Jennifer is having a good summer. She's been off and able to focus on what's next.”

The Atlas star is on the lookout for a new home to “start fresh” after handling all the drama with estranged husband, who is “moving on separately” with his life.

The source said, “Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh. She always has [a] good attitude even when things are not perfect.”

The 55-year-old toured a “truly exceptional” home in Beverly Hills after quietly looking on and off for an “ideal setting.”

Previously, the outlet confirmed that the Good Will Hunting star finalised the purchase of his new home on The Boy Next Door’s 55th birthday.

Meanwhile, Lopez confirmed the sale of her New York City condo on the same day.