Zac Efron’s latest health update revealed after pool incident

Zac Efron, 36, was hospitalised following a "minor swimming incident" while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain.



According to sources, the incident occurred when Efron dove into the pool at his villa and his chest hit the bottom, causing him to ingest water into his lungs.

This news was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by a source to People magazine on Monday, August 5.

After showing signs of distress in the pool, the High School Musical alum was pulled out by villa security.

He was briefly dazed and taken to the hospital as a precaution. X-rays confirmed no water remained in his lungs, and he was cleared to leave.

However, he waited for the paparazzi to leave before departing the hospital.

"He is fine," the former Disney star’s rep later told the outlet.

The Iron Claw star took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 4, to reassure his fans that he's "Happy and healthy" after the swimming incident.

He also shared a photo of himself lifting weights while lying on an exercise ball, and added, "Thanks for the well wishes.”

For work front, the 17 Again actor is set to appear in a remake of the 1987 comedy Three Men and a Baby for Disney+.

The movie is currently in preproduction.