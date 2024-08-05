Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad named among world's cheapest cities

The combined image shows Faisal Mosque in Islamabad (R), Mazaar e Quaid in Karachi (C) and Minar e Pakistan in Lahore. — AFP/File

Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad have been ranked lowest among the world’s cheapest cities in a new list released by data company Numbeo.

Global Cities' Cost of Living Index 2024 has been determined in the list by the world’s largest database of user contributed data about cities and countries worldwide.

As juxtaposed to the most expensive cities of the world, the three urban metropolises of Pakistan fall last on the list.

Karachi

According to the list, the Cost of Living index for the port city is 19.0 with a Rent Index of 2.9. As the port city stands last on the list, its combined Cost of Living and Rent Index lies at 11.3.

Moreover, it’s Groceries Index is 17.6, whereas, its Restaurant Price Index and Local Purchasing Power Index are 13.1 and 28.0 respectively.

Lahore

Meanwhile, the second largest city of Pakistan falls second-last on the list by Numbeo.

Its Cost of Living Index is 19.0 and Rent Index is 2.9. The combined Cost of Living and Rent Index for Lahore is 11.3.

Additionally, its Groceries Index is 16.3, Restaurant Price Index is 15.7 and Local Purchasing Power Index is 27.3

Islamabad

The federal capital is ranked fourth-last in the list. Its Cost of Living Index is 21.5, Rent Index is 5.3 and combined Cost of Living and Rent Index is 13.7.

Lastly, the capital city’s Groceries Index, Restaurant Price Index and Local Purchasing Power Index are 19.5, 14.6 and 36.2 respectively.

Earlier, Karachi was also named as world's second riskiest city in Forbes' list as Lahore holds poor reputation in terms of pollution and smog in the ranking of global cities.

Contrary to this, Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland and New York in the United States have been ranked as world’s most expensive cities by Numbeo.