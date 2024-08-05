Ryan Reynolds gushes over ‘hunk of heaven’ Matthew McConaughey

Ryan Reynolds admires ‘hunk of heaven’ Matthew McConaughey

Ryan Reynolds has recently called Matthew McConaughey “hunk of heaven”.



On August 4, Ryan posted a shot of Matthew holding up a pistol while dressed as ‘Cowboypool’ in the Deadpool & Wolverine on Instagram Story.

Ryan confirmed Matthew’s cameo appearance in his new Marvel movie, which already smashed global box office records with 444.1 million.

In the caption, the Free Guy star wrote, “At its best, this business is an actual community and showing up for each other is a great example of that. Huge thanks to this gorgeous hunk of Heaven @officialmcconaughey.”

“Not only do he and @camillamcconaughey make the one and only @pantalonestequila,” he continued, referring to the couple’s tequila brand.

Ryan added, “But he also delves into the less exciting world of acting from time to time.”

Later, Matthew reshared the post along with his wife Camila, who said in response, “Hunk of Heaven will now be my nickname for him @vancityreynolds.”

“We can thank you when child #4 arrives,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, Matthew voices the character of Cowboypool who arrives during the final fight scene in the film as part of the Deadpool Corps in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Other stars who appeared in the movie included Blake Lively as Ladypool, Henry Cavill as a Wolverine variant, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, Wesley Snipes as Blade and many more.