DG ISPR to address press conference at 3pm today

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, on July 22, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News

RAWALPINDI: A press conference will be addressed by the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at 3pm today (Monday).

Set to be held at the General Headquarters, the presser will brief the media about the country's security situation, Geo News reported.

The ISPR's presser comes just a few weeks after Lt Gen Chaudhry had briefed the press regarding the menace of "militants and digital terrorists", highlighting the role of the armed forces in rendering sacrifices in the battle against terror in the country.



In his previous appearance, the DG ISPR spoke about digital terrorism on social media.

"The army is standing up against terrorists and digital terrorists. The time has come for the entire nation to stand up against them," he said.

He maintained that serious issues were also, unfortunately, being politicised in Pakistan, presenting Azm-e-Istehkam as an example.

"Azm-e-Istehkam is a comprehensive and integrated counter-terrorism campaign, not a military operation per se as it is being presented," Lt. Gen Chaudhry said.

The ISPR presser will be held two days after a security convoy of judges was attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, martyring two policemen.

The country, during the second quarter of 2024 witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, resulting from as many as 240 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, said a Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) Annual Security report.

This includes 236 fatalities among civilians and security forces personnel, the report said.

KP and Balochistan, both of which share borders with neighbouring Afghanistan, have faced the brunt of terrorist attacks and reported nearly 92% of all fatalities and 87% of attacks — wherein the former suffered 67% and the latter 25% of all fatalities in the second quarter of 2024.