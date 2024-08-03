Katie Price slammed as ‘complete liar’ by ex-fiancé

Katie Price slammed 'liar' by ex fiance Kris Boyson

Katie Price seems to be a ‘complete liar’ in the eyes of her ex-fiancé Kris Boyson, as he “defends” his “character” from cheating claims.



Kris’ statement comes after the model alleged him of “cheating” on her in her new book, This Is Me, while he claims that the case is quite the opposite.

“I was with Kris Boyson but he cheated on me and coming off the back of Kieran, I was devastated, so that damaged me too,” Katie, 46, wrote in one chapter.

Kris, a 34-year-old personal trainer, has denied the claims.

“I was shocked to read Katie said I had cheated on her in her new book,” he told The Sun. “This is a complete lie.”

“Katie admitted on her TV show My Crazy Life that she cheated on me. I did not cheat on her.”

He added, “I have never spoken about my relationship with Katie but in this instance I have no choice but to defend my character and to clear up any defamatory claims by her.”

Katie’s allegations came almost five years after she apologised to Kris back in 2019, for cheating on him.

“I just want to say I'm really sorry about everything,” she said at that time.