Millie Bobby Brown madly in love with her ‘home’ Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown calls her husband Jake Bongiovi her 'home'

Millie Bobby Brown has recently called her husband Jake Bongiovi “my home”.



On August 1, the Stranger Things star posted a photo of her husband walking beside some goats on a farm on Instagram Story.

In the picture, Jack,who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, could be seen wearing a backward baseball cap and black T-shirt as he walked across the grass.

In the caption, she wrote, “Your my home in every lifetime.”

This is not the first time that Enola Holmes actress expressed her love for Jake on social media.

Last month, the couple were spotted at a wedding which captioned it, “My forever wedding date.”

Jake’s musician father Jon previously confirmed the couple’s nuptials during an appearance on BBC’s The One Show in May.

“They're great,” said the 62-year-old.

Jon stated, “They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true.”

Meanwhile, Millie and Jake sparked romance rumours back in June 2021 after he posted a selfie with the actress on Instagram.

In a 2022 interview with Wired, Millie revealed that she and Jake “were friends for a bit before they started dating”.