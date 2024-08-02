Kate Middleton explains refusal of Princess of Wales title

Kate Middleton overcomes initial hesitations.

Kate Middleton's decision to initially decline the title of Princess of Wales has been highlighted in Robert Jobson's new book about the Duchess of Cambridge.

According to an excerpt from Jobson’s book, Middleton was hesitant to accept the title due to the overwhelming legacy of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Jobson explains that Middleton was wary of the “stressful comparison” with Diana, who was widely known as the "people’s princess" and held the title until her death in 1997.

The book reveals that Kate found the prospect of being compared to Diana, whose passing provoked widespread grief and anger, to be particularly daunting.

The excerpt notes that the pressure of living up to her legacy contributed to Middleton’s reluctance to adopt the title, similar to how Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, chose not to use the title Princess of Wales.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, Charles ascended to the throne, and his eldest son, Prince William, was bestowed with the title of Prince of Wales.

In light of these changes, Robert Jobson’s book reveals that Kate Middleton, initially hesitant to accept the title of Princess of Wales, ultimately embraced it out of respect for her husband and the King.

His text notes that Middleton put aside her previous doubts and accepted the title with grace, acknowledging that enough time had passed for the title to be less daunting.

By this point, she had established herself on the world stage and had been recognized for her own qualities, making the title more palatable for her.