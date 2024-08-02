Offset responds quietly to Cardi B's divorce filing amidst revelation of 3rd child

Inside Cardi B and Offsets divorce.

Cardi B’s divorce filing took a new turn this week with a notable reaction from her estranged husband, Offset.

The 31-year-old rapper, known for her hit WAP,filed for divorce from the 32-year-old Migos member on Wednesday.

Offset's response to the filing came in an unexpected form—he liked an Instagram post reporting the divorce from his public account, a notably subdued reaction given the circumstances.

The response gained additional attention as Cardi B's filing revealed him as the father of her unborn third child, a detail confirmed by TMZ.

The singer who announced her pregnancy on the same day as her divorce filing, also included custody preferences in her request and is seeking financial support from Offset.

Offset's response to Cardi B's divorce filing has been notably low-key. The 32-year-old Migos rapper reacted by liking an Instagram post from The Neighborhood Talk, which announced the divorce news and included a quote from a Page Six source.

The post also featured a screenshot showing Offset's like, marking his only public comment on the matter so far.

In addition to this reaction, Offset shared an Instagram Stories video on Thursday, where he is seen lying in the backseat of a moving vehicle, lip-syncing to an unreleased rap song that includes the lyrics single and this tension is old.

It remains unclear if the song is one of his own.



