Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to put life at risk with 'dangerous' decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to take a big risk amid their growing rift with King Charles and the rest of the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been issued a warning ahead of their 'dangerous' visit to Colombia in future this year.

As reported by GB News, the UK and US governments have already advised their citizens to avoid travelling to the South American country due to the “risk of terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping.”



Now, the California-based couple, who often expressed their concerns about their security in the UK, has accepted Colombia’s Vice President Francia Márquez’s invitation in a shocking move.

According to The Mail, a former British royal protection officer shared, “They have chosen to visit one, if not the most, dangerous countries in the world. But nothing amazes me [with Harry and Meghan] these days."

Notably, the former working royal's upcoming Colombia trip announcement came after Harry opened up about his family's security in an ITV documentary, Tabloids On Trial.

Speaking of returning to his homeland with Meghan and their children, he said, "It's still dangerous. And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is. And these are things that are a genuine concern for me."

"It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country," King Charles' son revealed.