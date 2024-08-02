JI will not join PTI's grand alliance: Hafiz Naeem

Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman addresses a press conference in Karachi on October 18, 2022. — Facebook/JI

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, the emir of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), ruled out the possibility of joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) proposed grand alliance, pointing out that past experience shows these alliances are often driven by the self-serving motives.

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Capital Talk" on Thursday, the JI chief said: "We will have the same stance as the opposition parties on some issues and hold meetings with them, but we will not become part of any alliance."

PTI's senior leader Asad Qaiser has said that incarcerated party founder Imran Khan gave the nod for forming a "grand opposition alliance" and that they would "gather all opposition parties to run a powerful anti-government movement".



The PTI leader also said that they support JI's sit-in against the massive hike in power bills.

The JI is also holding protests and is on the streets against inflated electricity bills and high taxes. The government is engaging with the party to address its concerns in a bid to end its Rawalpindi sit-in.

In his conversation with "Capital Talk's" host Hamid Mir, the JI emir said that parties, who are members of an opposition alliance, later act in their self-interest, which hurts the cause.

"The government also thinks that we came here for a day or two, but let me tell them: we will not leave until our demands are met," Hafiz Naeem, who was appointed as JI's top leader in April, said.

Naeem lamented that the government's "lack of seriousness" is seen in the negotiations, however, his party conveyed its concerns in the best way possible.

"The government officials requested us to end the sit-in but we asked them to show us the IPPs' (Independent Power Producers) contracts," he said.

"We believe there is something dubious in the IPPs' contracts," said the JI chief, asserting that his party will continue to hold sit-ins if their demands are not met.

Hafiz Naeem reiterated that keeping in view the past experiences, his party will not be a part of any alliance; however, it will do whatever it can to provide relief to the masses.