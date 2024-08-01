Meghan Markle makes style compromise in latest appearance

The Duchess of Sussex, aged 42, sported a pair of £360 trousers from the Australian brand

Meghan Markle is compelled to wear clothing from smaller fashion houses, according to style experts.

The Duchess of Sussex, aged 42, sported a pair of £360 trousers from the Australian brand St Agni at a business summit in the Hamptons, New York, last weekend.

Observers noted that the duchess's feet were completely hidden by her trousers. Celebrity stylist Rochelle White suggested that Meghan's trousers might be a sample pair from St Agni, making them unsuitable for alteration to fit her height of five feet six inches.

This could be due to the necessity of returning them or because they were given to the stylist rather than directly to Meghan Markle.

She said: "I know that wide leg long trousers are in fashion and a trendy piece right now.

"They have been dominating Instagram and runways, so I think she likes the style.

"They are great at cinching the waist but also adding depth to an outfit. They can be flattering and comfortable so not so restrictive.

"The duchess could also be working with either a designer, fashion house, or stylist where it might not be possible to have alterations done so that they are more fitting to her leg length. So, as a result, they are longer."

Fashion expert Giorgina Ramazzotti also claimed that while Meghan has worn Dior and Givenchy in the past, she could now be seen as too "controversial" a figure to get free samples from some major fashion houses.

Ramazzotti continued to tell The Daily Mail: "As a celebrity and actress before joining the royals, Meghan would have been very used to a world in which everything is given on loan for photoshoots, an appearance or borrowed from wardrobe as part of her character in Suits.

"Celebrities rarely have to part with cold hard cash in exchange for fashion items.

"Often items are given as gifts, given on loan for special events, or the star is given a heavy discount to shop the brand, and whilst Meghan wasn’t a well-known actress before meeting Prince Harry, she would still have been given freebies – albeit from smaller brands.

"When she joined the royals, she quickly found out that loans and gifts from designers were forbidden, and the star was no doubt given an allowance to dress – something I’m sure she was glad to throw out of the window when she left the royal fold.

"It can be noted that Meghan rarely wears big designer brands such as the French fashion houses Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent etc.

"These brands are very careful with their image and getting loans from them for lesser or controversial stars (as Meghan, in some circles, now is) is like getting blood from a stone."

In June 2023, French fashion house Dior was forced to deny it had signed a huge deal with the duchess, who was rumoured to become the face of the brand. It had been speculated any deal could be worth as much as £15million to Prince Harry and Meghan.