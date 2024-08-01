Justin Bieber's LV slippers steal spotlight from wife Hailey at Beverly Hills theatre

Justin Bieber's slippers outshine Hailey during Beverly Hills theatre outing.

Justin Bieber drew attention away from his heavily pregnant wife, Hailey, with his unconventional choice of footwear on Wednesday.

The Canadian singer was spotted wearing $2,438 Louis Vuitton slippers while attending an event at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills with his expectant wife.

The couple, who are expecting their first child in the coming weeks, had earlier attended a prayer service at Churchome, a Christian organization frequented by celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Kourtney Kardashian.

Hailey Bieber made a statement in a sleek black leather jacket and matching jeans.

She drew attention with her sleek, Matrix-inspired outfit and slim black sunglasses during a recent outing.

In contrast, Justin Bieber opted for a casual look, wearing a red knit bucket hat, a cropped gray zip-up hoodie, and a black Bob Marley T-shirt paired with acid-wash denim shorts.

His oversized fuzzy brown Louis Vuitton slippers, however, were the standout feature of his ensemble.

As the couple approaches the due date of their first child, they are reportedly leaning on their faith.

Previously, Bieber and his wife were linked to the evangelical Hillsong Church, known for its celebrity following and contemporary music focus.

However, Justin has since distanced himself from the church following a fallout with former spiritual advisor Pastor Carl Lentz.