Prince William gives hope to distressed Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship appears to be non-existent at this point, but there seems to be a glimmer of hope.



The Duke of Sussex and his elder brother are at odds with one other to the point where they are not even speaking. However, an insider quoted by People Magazine reveals hope for reconciliation.

According to the source, the rift between the Prince of Wales and Harry "very bad” but not to the point that it’s "irreparable."

The uplifting update comes after former royal butler, Grant Harrold, claimed that the William and Charles are considering to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, UK.

Currently, Harry’s attempts to communicate with his brother, whether through texts, calls, and messages, are purposely ignored, which is causing him much distress.

The rift between Princess Diana’s two sons started to surface in 2016 when Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan began. William expressed his concerns about the nature of the relationship, upsetting Harry.

it was reported that William had concerns with the pace of Harry’s relationship with his now-wife, Meghan Markle.

The rift deepened after Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020. Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, made things even worse as Harry recalled several of their altercations over the years.

Meanwhile, Harry’s relationship with his father has also deteriorated, as King Charles refuses to answer his many calls and texts despite their brief meeting in February.

Prince William deep down loves his brother, as many experts have previously stated, but it remains to be seen if that love will triumph the many bitter instances growing their ‘very bad’ rift.