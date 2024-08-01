Patrick Dempsey celebrates 'milestone' anniversary with wife Jillian

Patrick Dempsey commemorates a quarter century of love and commitment with his wife, Jillian Dempsey, as they celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.



The Grey's Anatomy star, 58, honoured his partner with a heartfelt post on Instagram on July 31.

"25 years, it feels like just yesterday!" he began alongside a photo of the two at the altar on their wedding day.

"I can’t get over how quickly the time has gone by. Life would not be the same without you, your vision, your kindness, your compassion, your love, your sexiness, your intelligence, your warmth, your friendship, your wisdom."

"The love of my life, I’m truly grateful for all that you do and who you are. You’re an incredible mother, wife, friend, and partner," he concluded.

Shortly after, Jillian honoured her husband and their years together by posting the identical photo on her own Instagram account.

"Happy 25th baby @patrickdempsey!" the makeup artist and businesswoman wrote in the caption.

"Vintage moments to cherish. I love you beyond words & our wonderful children. *I’m also thrilled we’ve made it to an actual big number on a Hallmark card!"

After her mother's post, the couple's daughter, Talula Dempsey, commented: "Cuteeeee."

Dempsey recalled the instant he knew Jillian was his soulmate, saying "the moment I saw her... I looked across the room at her and was blown away."

The couple tied the knot on July 31, 1999. In a November 2023 interview, Dempsey shared that a pivotal road trip from Maine to New York solidified his desire to spend forever with Jillian, revealing that it made him realise he wanted to "spend the rest of his life with her."