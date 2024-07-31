Princess Kate breaks silence after Omid Scobie's new panic bombshell

Princess Kate is “incredibly worried” about an upcoming TV series centered on the Royal Family, with Prince William stepping in to reassure her.



The new show, titled Royal Spin, is being written by Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom and Endgame, both of which sparked significant controversy within the Royal Family due to their claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The fictional series tells the story of an American PR advisor who leaves her high-pressure career in Washington to take on a communications role at Buckingham Palace.

As the release date of the series remains unknown, Kate and William are reportedly concerned about how the show might portray the Royal Family, given that similar shows, like The Crown, have previously stirred controversy with their depictions of royal figures.

An insider told Closer UK: “The synopsis of the show mirrors Meghan and Harry's story while hiding behind the guise of a fictional drama, and Kate is incredibly worried about potential storylines.

“William has of course assured her that the public will see straight through it just like always.”

In Scobie’s most recent book, Endgame, the author asserted that Prince Harry was seen as a “threat to the crown”, stating: “These are probably sad realisations that will be had far too late in the journey.

“In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown. His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy.”

In the explosive book, which was released in August 2023, Scobie also claimed that Kate had never liked Meghan, with a source claiming that she “spent more time talking about Meghan than talking to her”.

Whilst Kate and William were able to rise above the claims made in the royal biographer’s first two books, they are worried that a TV show would be able to reach a much larger audience.

The source explained: “Ever since Kate and William were told that the show had been bought by Universal, they’ve been caught up in a fresh wave of panic and dread about the impending bombshells and claims.

"It’s presented as fiction, but that doesn’t stop the possibility of some storylines being close to the knuckle and hinting at actual rows. They know it could still be a brutal exposé. William worries that Kate simply can’t take anymore.

“But he insists that he won’t reach out to his brother to question him about the show for fear it could be used as part of the storyline and paint him in an even more negative light. William is absolutely seething.”

A blurb for Scobie’s new book reads: “Young American politico Lauren O'Connell is plucked from the White House to breathe new life into the Buckingham Palace communications team and help end the Royal Family's streak of bad press.

"But in an institution steeped in tradition and strict protocol, change isn't easy - or welcome.

"It turns out the Royal Household can be just as messy and confusing as Capitol Hill.

"Faced with never-ending culture clashes, displeased royal aides with intimidating titles, and risky new love interests, this fish out of water is determined to prove she's got what it takes - and might even find herself in the process.”

The show is being produced by Universal Television, who have described the show as a “fresh take that beautifully blends wit and romance”.



