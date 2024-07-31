Jax Taylor seeks in-patient treatment amid mental health struggles

Jax Taylor seeking in patient treatment to improve mental health amid separation from Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor has been admitted to an in-patient treatment center to improve his mental health.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, July 30, that a representative for The Valley star issued a statement reflecting that Taylor is prioritizing his mental health above all else.

"Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast," the representative said in the statement. "He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment."

"This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family," the rep continued. "They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter."

According to the outlet, the latest statement by the Vanderpump Rules star’s representative came after Taylor took to his Instagram Stories to share highlights from his healing journey.

He posted a picture of two books titled Get Out of Your Mind & Into Your Life and Set Boundaries, Find Peace with a caption that read "Healing."

Taylor’s in-patient treatment comes amid his separation from his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.

The former couple, who tied the knot on June 29, 2019, announced their separation in February after four years of marriage.