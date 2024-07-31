Prince Harry given deadline to end feud with Princess Kate, William

Prince Harry, who's said to be on a mission to 'try and repair' his relationship with the royal family, has received a deadline to make peace with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton amid King Charles health woes.

The Duke of Sussex is hopeful for a reconciliation with the Prince and Princess of Wales, but he's working to a timeline, according to reports.



Harry, who reportedly reached out to his estranged sister-in-law following her appearance at Wimbledon recently, is "convinced" that it's the right to heal the rift with his royal relatives.

"Even though it's an awkward situation for all of them, they both think the sooner they can put this all behind them, the better," a source told Heat magazine, adding: "Harry can't believe it ever got to this point – he genuinely thought that by now they'd have found a way to reconcile and he hates to think of it continuing."



The insider also revealed that Harry has been given deadline and he's desperate to make peace with William and Kate before September - his 40th birthday.

On the other hand, King Charles has also said to in great pain about his disgruntled son Harry and his children.

The Duke is apparently "willing to accept" that he may not ever be close to his family again, but isn't giving up hope of a reunion.

The BBC 's former royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Times Radio : "I think as far as William is concerned, Harry really doesn't exist."

The expert went on: "William has enough pressure on his heart and his head, with his wife [ Princess of Wales ] and her ongoing cancer treatment, and his father [King Charles], his job and his kids that I don't think he's got any room in his soul to worry about his estranged brother... I think William has disowned Harry."



Harry was last in the UK for the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary in May but failed to see any members of the royal family , including his dad, King Charles.

