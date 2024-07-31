Meghan Markle receives key support to settle rift with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle aims to make peace with Kate Middleton by seeking help from a key member of the Princess' camp.

The Duchess of Sussex might approach Catherine's sister Pippa Middleton to be a peacemaker in Wales and Sussexes's deteriorating relationship.



As reported by Heat World, the source said, "Things cooled off between Meghan and Pippa when everything went awry with the Sussexes and William and Kate, but – as far as their personal relationship goes – there was never any issue."



An insider revealed that the former Suits actress "is looking for ways to make peace with Kate, she’s hit on this idea that Pippa could be a good pathway."



"Pippa is someone who she and Harry both get along well with, and they know she’s got a lot of sway with Kate, so the plan now is to approach her and explain how sincere they are in their hopes of patching up things," the report said.



It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020 and now the couple is residing in Montecito.

Since their infamous departure, the couple made it to the bad books of Kate and Prince William due to their inappropriate statements against the royal family.