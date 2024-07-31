Zendaya 'struggled' with auditions before landing 'Spider-Man' role

Zendaya struggled with auditions before landing successful roles

Zendaya faced multiple rejections while auditioning for a part in 2015's Disney Channel film Descendants until she finally got it.



According to Deadline on Tuesday, July 30, the 27-year-old actress auditioned multiple times to land a role in the original TV film.

During a recent interview on the Magical Rewind podcast, former Disney Channel vice president Frame said, “Zendaya did audition many times for Descendants, and that was a big deal.”

“It was a really big deal. She auditioned over and over and really wanted it. It just ended up not going her way.

“Now that I think about it, I'm like, ''Would Spider-Man have happened right at that same time?'' Things happen for a reason, and you do often book this other thing that's amazing when you don't get something else.”

Zendaya, who also starred in the Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover, “put so much effort and so much work into it, too. It’s just one of those things,” Frames added.

The musical fantasy TV film premiered in 2015 on the platform and the Spider-Man star was already starring in two seasons of the spy comedy at the time.

Descendants featured Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, and Sofia Carson in their respective roles.