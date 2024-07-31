Lisa Kudrow shares poignant moment that led her to iconic 'Friend's role

Lisa Kudrow gets candid about professional life setbacks

Lisa Kudrow is spitting facts about her professional life before her fame on Friends.

The actress, who previously got candid about her experience on the hit sitcom, revealed that her career went a different route before she was chosen to play Phoebe Buffay.

During a candid interview on the Smartless podcast, Kudrow revealed that she was axed from Frasier ahead of filming the pilot episode.

She said, “I didn’t film it. I got fired from Frasier.”

This came after she won the role of Roz Doyle in the 1993 show, portraying her as the producer of Frasier’s radio show.

Referring to it as a ‘devastating’ experience, The Girl on the Train alum shared that she was not willing to be let go that easily.

She said, “They did make a casting mistake because I went to the network with Peri Gilpin. I think they were just correcting a mistake. Cause Peri should have always been Roz.”

However, while she was fired from the show, Kudrow landed the biggest breakthrough of her life.



The 61-year-old actress, who played Phoebe for 10 seasons and won an Emmy for her spectacular role in 2008, concluded that her experience led to her being cast in Friends.