Prince William shatters Meghan Markle's dream with unexpected ban

Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in May 2018 at St George's Chapel, was allegedly banned from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery by Prince William.



The Duchess looked stunning as she wore a stunning Givenchy wedding dress o her big day. She paired the gown with simple pieces of jewellery, including the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara.



Despite several rumours leading up to the royal wedding, Harry's wife did not wear any jewellery pieces belonging to his and William's late mother Diana during the ceremony, according to a new report.

Prince William, who proposed to the Princess of Wales with his later mother's engagement ring, is said to have been concerned about his younger brother Prince Harry’s decision to marry the Suits star.



He reportedly urged his younger brother to "cool the relationship" to give the actress a chance to adjust to royal life before committing fully.



Author Robert Jobson, in new biography of the Princess of Wales, wrote: "William, still concerned by the match, even sought assurances from the Queen that his brother’s bride-to-be would not wear any jewellery in the collection once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, even though his wife Catherine had been allowed to wear some, which would be due to her rank."

However, despite this, the Duchess has worn several pieces from the late Princess of Wales's collection since her royal wedding in 2018. The duchess wore a pair of butterfly studs, previously belonging to Diana, in Australia for her first public appearance following the announcement of her pregnancy.

In addition, Meghan's engagement ring features two small stones from Princess Diana's collection. At the 2022 Invictus Games, the Duchess of Sussex wore a gold Cartier Tank watch. It has long been speculated that Meghan may have inherited the watch from Diana, though it has yet to be confirmed.