Shannen Doherty made emotional confession about her beauty before death

Shannen Doherty had regrets of wasting her ‘beauty’ in 'younger years'

The late Shannen Doherty shared a profound realisation she had about her physical appearance during her time on the hit TV show Charmed.



In a poignant posthumous interview on the House of Halliwell podcast, released on Monday, July 29, the actress revealed that re-watching the series led her to appreciate her beauty during her younger years.

“You know what's really interesting about going and re-watching these as a woman is, I was like, 'God, I was really pretty back then,'" she shared with a laugh.

"And we're not even wearing a lot of makeup. Granted, we have really good lighting and everything else, but I was so thin."

The late star, who died on July 13, went on to remark how she didn't have "one wrinkle on my face" and while she "enjoyed" revisiting her past work, she admitted that for the "first time, it made me a little sad."

"Youth is wasted on the young. I, one hundred percent, now that I'm 50, whatever I am, if somebody wants to do the math," she joked.

"I believe it now. Now is when I would really appreciate my looks and like the physique. I was so friggin skinny."

She then quipped, "It just took a little thing like cancer for me to lose some weight, but I'm still not as skinny as I was back then.”