Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s son Pax gets in horrific bike crash

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the 20-year-old son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was involved in an electric bicycle accident in Los Angeles yesterday evening.



According to law enforcement sources, Pax collided with a stationary car on Los Feliz Boulevard during rush hour, around 5 pm. The driver of the car exited their vehicle to check on Pax's well-being.

Pax was hurt in an accident and taken to the hospital. When police and paramedics arrived at the spot, they find Pax without helmet. He then taken to nearby hospital.

As soon as he shifted to hospital, the medical staff was concerned for the minor internal brain bleed.

The Babylon star and Eternals alum’s son had hip pain and a head injury, but is now stable and may go home today.

He's been trying acting, with roles in Kung Fu Panda 3 and Maleficent.

Jolie and Pitt have six kids together: Pax (adopted from Vietnam), Maddox (adopted from Cambodia), Zahara (adopted from Ethiopia), and their biological kids Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Pax recently got hurt, which is a stressful time since Brad doesn't see his older kids much. In fact, Shiloh wants to drop 'Pitt' from her last name.

The incident has seen by many social media users and duo's fans as parent's due negligence towards their children amid legal woes.