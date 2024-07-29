Katy Perry’s cheeky comment about British habits goes viral

Katy Perry’s cheeky radio slip-up leaves her red-faced.

Katy Perry had a hilarious slip-up live on Capital Breakfast radio on Monday morning, leaving her red-faced and fans amused.



The singer was on the show to promote her comeback single, Woman's World, when a playful error occurred.

During the interview with presenters Kemi Rodgers and Jordan North, the conversation turned to Perry’s English fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and the British habits she might have adopted.

Kemi asked, “Does Orlando have any British habits that you’ve picked up over the years?”

Without skipping a beat, Katy responded with a cheeky comment: “He won’t let me leave the bag in!” Her off-the-cuff remark, though clearly unintended, had everyone in the studio laughing.

When asked by presenters Kemi Rodgers and Jordan North about any British habits she had picked up from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, Katy made an accidental quip: “He won’t let me leave the bag in!” Her remark left Jordan spluttering, “I beg your pardon!?”

A mortified Katy quickly clarified, “Tea bag! Tea!” which only added to the laughter in the studio.

As the hosts regained their composure, they moved on to ask whether she made tea in the microwave, a common American practice.

Katy was quick to dismiss the idea, saying, “No freaking way, get that out of here. He (Orlando) loves PG Tips, and he’s taught me how to make a proper cup of tea. A builder’s tea?”

“That’s right, a builder’s!” Jordan confirmed.

Capital presenter Chris Stark chimed in with a fun anecdote about Bloom embracing British culture.

He recounted seeing Orlando in a local pub on St. Patrick’s Day, where the actor surprised everyone by singing an old Irish folk song.

She responded, “Well… after a couple of pints, he is good, yeah! I’ve been with him for over nine years; don’t you think he’s got some hidden talents? He’s great!”