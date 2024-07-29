Kaley Cuoco pens sweet birthday wish for 'soulmate' Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating her partner and baby daddy Tom Pelphrey’s special day.
On Sunday, July 28, the Big Bang Theory alum, 38, shared a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram to honor Pelphrey's 42nd birthday.
"42 never looked this damn good!" Cuoco captioned the carousel of images, which included ten photos of Pelphrey and their family. "Happy birthday to my soulmate …. @tommypelphrey you make everything better.. love celebrating every milestone together… what a life! I love you, birthday boy!"
Among the photos was a throwback to Cuoco’s pregnancy in 2022, displaying her baby bump while at the beach.
She also shared two touching pictures of Pelphrey with their daughter Matilda — one of them lying on a cushioned mat and another of him holding her at the beach. The remaining images feature Pelphrey with their dog, while the rest were sweet couple selfies.
In response, the Ozark actor commented, "Love you!! The last 2 1/2 years have been the best years. Thank you for including the beach photo (yes we paid for that)."
Cuoco and Pelphrey's love story began in April 2022. Reflecting on their first meeting, Cuoco told USA Today that “it was love at first sight.”
The couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda, 15 months ago in March 2023.
Kevin Smith plans to reconnect with Ben Affleck ahead of New Jay and Silent Bob movie
'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant Amanda Abbington claims to being traumatised during her time in the show
Robert Downey Jr. to star as Doctor Doom in Avengers directed by Russo Brothers
Meghan Markle makes power move after Prince Harry's claims
Simone Biles returns to Olympic stage amid celebrity presence at 2024 Paris Games
Meghan Markle makes her 'priorities' clear amid UK visit speculations