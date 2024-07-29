Kaley Cuoco pens sweet birthday wish for 'soulmate' Tom Pelphrey

‘Ozark’ actor Tom Pelphrey rang in his 42nd birthday on Sunday, July 28, 2024

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating her partner and baby daddy Tom Pelphrey’s special day.

On Sunday, July 28, the Big Bang Theory alum, 38, shared a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram to honor Pelphrey's 42nd birthday.

"42 never looked this damn good!" Cuoco captioned the carousel of images, which included ten photos of Pelphrey and their family. "Happy birthday to my soulmate …. @tommypelphrey you make everything better.. love celebrating every milestone together… what a life! I love you, birthday boy!"

Among the photos was a throwback to Cuoco’s pregnancy in 2022, displaying her baby bump while at the beach.

She also shared two touching pictures of Pelphrey with their daughter Matilda — one of them lying on a cushioned mat and another of him holding her at the beach. The remaining images feature Pelphrey with their dog, while the rest were sweet couple selfies.

In response, the Ozark actor commented, "Love you!! The last 2 1/2 years have been the best years. Thank you for including the beach photo (yes we paid for that)."

Cuoco and Pelphrey's love story began in April 2022. Reflecting on their first meeting, Cuoco told USA Today that “it was love at first sight.”

The couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda, 15 months ago in March 2023.