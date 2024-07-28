Prince William's big favour to late Queen laid bare related to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at Windsor in May 2018 was a spectacular success

According to a bombshell book, Prince William reportedly sought assurances from the late Queen that Meghan Markle would not wear any of Princess Diana's jewellery before her marriage to Prince Harry, amidst concerns over their relationship.



It has been widely suggested that William urged his brother to proceed cautiously when he first began dating Meghan, a former Suits star, in 2016.



In his controversial memoir, Spare Harry, Prince Harry recalled significant tension with his brother as he prepared for his wedding to Meghan.

Now, in Robert Jobson's new book titled "Catherine, The Princess Of Wales: The Biography," the author and royal expert claims that relations between the brothers deteriorated before the 2018 nuptials.

Jobson asserts that William insisted on assurances from their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, that Harry's bride would not wear their late mother's jewellery, despite Kate wearing Diana's iconic sapphire engagement ring.

In the serialisation published in The Mail on Sunday, the book details how tensions escalated within the royal family as Harry and Meghan's wedding approached.

According to Harry's own account in Spare, Meghan and Kate had an awkward incident involving lip gloss several months before the wedding, and tensions heightened further regarding bridesmaid dresses.

And in his new book, the author writes: "By the time William was confirmed as best man, the relationship had worsened. I have been told that still concerned about the match, he'd sought assurances from the Queen that Harry's bride would not be wearing any of Princess Diana's jewellery, even though his own wife was allowed to wear it.

"Despite sharp digs and thin skins on both sides, the wedding at Windsor in May 2018 was a spectacular success. In public, the Royal Family were all smiles, though privately they were at daggers drawn."

Despite not wearing any of Diana's jewellery during their wedding ceremony, Meghan famously adorned her evening reception attire with Diana's aquamarine cocktail ring, complemented by a Stella McCartney halterneck dress.

Over the years, Meghan has also been seen wearing several of Diana's pieces, including a Cartier bracelet and butterfly earrings.



