Kate Middleton bags new title after dealing with Charles, William clash

Kate Middleton has been hailed for being a 'star' of the royal family after the Princess played the role of a peacemaker between Prince William and King Charles.

For the unversed, Daily Mail reported that a royal author, Robert Jobson, claimed in his upcoming biography Catherine, The Princess of Wales that the mother-of-three has "smoothed the way for William and his father to have a better relationship than they had in the past."

Now, speaking of Catherine's qualities, royal expert Arthur Edwards told The Sun that she is the "most important member of the royal family."

Kate received notable titles as she devotedly performed her duties since she became the Princess of Wales.

Arthur said, "She's always so very pleasant, charming, she has a smile that would just please any photographer, when she smiles the camera lights up."

"When you're working with her you're enthused, because she's just glorious, she always engages with people, when she goes to the rugby club she plays rugby, when she goes back to her old school she play hockey with the kids," the royal commentator added.

While showering praise on Kate, Arthur expressed his pleasure to see the 'empathetic' mother-of-three as a Queen of England in the future.

It is pertinent to mention that Princess Kate has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with cancer in March.