Kate Middleton validates late Queen's key decision

Late Queen welcomed Kate Middleton into Royal Family fold for one key reason

Kate Middleton's achievements have justified an important decision made by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen welcomed Kate, Princess of Wales, into the Royal Family for reasons that would benefit the monarchy's future.

Kate has become one of the most popular members of the Royal Family, garnering support from both Brits and people around the world due to her composed demeanor.

This key trait was also recognized by the late Queen, who was pleased to include Kate in the family because of her low-key, drama-free presence.

The Queen understood the importance of reducing controversy in the monarchy, which had only recently regained public favor after criticism related to its handling of Princess Diana's death. The Queen saw Kate’s qualities as essential for stabilizing the monarchy for years to come.

"The Duchess always appeared to be calm and circumspect. Her Majesty was drawn to her sensible approach when she arrived on the scene," wrote Robert Jobson, in his new book 'Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A biography'.

He wrote for MailOnline. "She found her very polite and good-natured, and she liked the way she interacted with members of the family. She seemed very at ease."

Behind closed doors, the Queen offered Kate any help that she could to make her feel as welcome as possible. She ended up personally guiding Kate on what should be expected of her, not only in public - but also in court.

"She's been very generous in not being forceful at all and in any of her views," Kate said when she reflected on her relationship with the late Queen. "But I feel she's been there, a gentle guidance, really, for me."

Kate Middleton has firmly established herself as a pivotal figure in the Royal Family, earning widespread admiration as one of its most popular members in recent decades. Earlier this year, there was a significant wave of support and sympathy when she revealed she was undergoing cancer treatment.

Although Kate has reported that her treatment is progressing positively, she has stepped back from many of her royal responsibilities. She received a standing ovation at this year’s Wimbledon tournament, where she celebrated Carlos Alcaraz’s victory in the men’s competition.