Jennifer Lopez fuels Ben Affleck divorce speculations

Jennifer Lopez dropped a major hint about growing distance from Ben Affleck with her latest surprising move.

The actress-singer recently celebrated her 55th birthday by throwing a Bridgerton-themed party in which the Air actor was nowhere to be seen.



Not only that, the Atlas actress penned a heartfelt note for her fans, revealing that they are the "biggest gift" of her life, seemingly sidelining Affleck.



On July 25, Lopez shared her beautiful makeup-free photos, featuring flowers and a delicious three-tier cake.

In the shared photos, the Ain't Your Mama singer can be seen wearing her night suit and celebrating her special day without the Gone Girl star.

Several fans have been speculating that Lopez hinted at her rumoured separation from Affleck by enjoying her birthday solo.

In May, In Touch Weekly reported that Affleck and Lopez were on the verge of split as their marital woes ignited.

The source claimed, "The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!"



Since then, Lopez and Affleck allegedly drifted apart as the couple was spotted on solo outings and they have been reportedly staying in separate homes.