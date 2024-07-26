Wayne Brady’s ex-wife worries over comedian's mental health after surprise baby

Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa got divorced in 2008

Wayne Brady’s former wife, business partner, and best friend, Mandie Taketa, shared that the news of him becoming a father again came at a particularly challenging time.

In an interview with People Magazine on Thursday, July 25, Taketa, who shares a 21-year-old daughter named Maile with Brady, expressed her concerns about Brady's mental health at the time of his former girlfriends’ pregnancy news

"I was more concerned for Wayne's mental health because that was not a good time," she said, referring to the period when the comedian learned he was going to be a father again at the age of 51. "It was a struggle to begin with."

"We had just come back from mom's funeral together and then this news was dropped, and so that's my first concern was just weighing his health," Taketa elaborated on the timing of the news.

Brady, now 52, found out about his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy several weeks after returning from his grandmother Valerie's funeral in the Virgin Islands. The baby boy, named Val Henry, was born shortly after.

In a recent episode of his new reality series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, Brady revealed he has become a father again to six-month-old Val.