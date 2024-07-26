Taylor Swift praises Hugh Jackman's 'best work' in heartfelt message

Taylor Swift pens heartfelt message for Hugh Jackman

Taylor Swift heaped on praises for Hugh Jackman, gushing words of support for the actor and his new film Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Anithero hitmaker took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for her longtime pal in a caption accompanying a photo of herself with Hugh and his co-star Ryan Reynolds.

The 34-year-old songstress wrote, "Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film"

In addition, Taylor jokingly referred to some of her friends, such as Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and director Shawn Levy, as "randoms" in the photo.

She continued, "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality and an abs sandwich."

"I don't know how he did it. But that's just Hugh for you. These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave."

To which, the 47-year-old Deadpool actor replied, "OMG, this may have just killed Hugh"

Meanwhile, Hugh himself added a "100" emoji in agreement.