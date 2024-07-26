Lady Gaga shares about her singing in ‘Joker 2’

Lady Gaga opens up on Joker: Folie À Deux

Lady Gaga seems to have tried something entirely new with her role in Joker: Folie À Deux.



In an interview with Empire Magazine, Gaga talked about her singing in the upcoming comic book musical, Joker 2 and called it “unlike anything [she]’ve ever done before.”

In the movie, The Grammy and Oscar winner plays the role of Lee, a reimagining of Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

“People know me by my stage name, Lady Gaga, right? That’s me as that performer, but that is not what this movie is,” Gaga said.

“I’m playing a character. So I worked a lot on the way that I sang to come from Lee, and to not come from me as a performer…How do you take music and have it just be an extension of the dialogue, as opposed to breaking into song for no conceivable reason?”

“For me, there’s plenty of bum notes, actually, from Lee,” Gaga said.

“I’m a trained singer, right? So even my breathing was different when I sang as Lee. When I breathe to sing on stage, I have this very controlled way to make sure that I’m on pitch and it’s sustained at the right rhythm and amount of time, but Lee would never know how to do any of that.

So it’s like removing the technicality of the whole thing, removing my perceived art-form from it all and completely being inside of who she is.”