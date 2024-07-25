Pedro Pascal shares glimpse of new Fantastic Four cast: Photo

Pedro Pascal shares first photo of new Fantastic Four cast: Picture

Pedro Pascal has recently shared glimpse of the main cast of a new movie, Fantastic Four on social media.



Taking to Instagram on July 25, 2024, Pedro posted a photo of him alongside other three core stars including Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn.

In the caption, The Last of Us actor wrote, “Our first mission.”

Besides core cast, other stars in the movie entailed Julia Garner and Paul Walter Hauser.



Speaking on The Official Marvel Podcast, Kevin Feige, who is Marvel Studios’ head, said, “It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image.”

“There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the 60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say…” he stated.

Kevin mentioned, “Our director, Matt Shakman has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con.”

“We start filming the day after on Fantastic Four,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four is going to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.