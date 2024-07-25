Princess Anne cheers on team GB for Paris 2024 Olympics

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, extended her heartfelt wishes for success to Team GB during her visit to Paris ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, set to commence on July 26.



The royal, who competed in eventing at the 1976 Montreal Games, met with British athletes, including diver Tom Daley and rower Helen Glover, named as joint flag bearers for the team's representation.

This visit marked Princess Anne's first trip abroad since sustaining a concussion and minor head injury in a horse-related incident in June.

As president of the British Olympic Association, she delivered a motivational speech and joined athletes for a group photograph at the British embassy in Paris.

Her engagement with Daley, Glover, and other team members underscored her dedication to promoting British participation and excellence in international sports competitions.

Mark England, Director of Sports Services, introduced her to the athletes.

Anne expressed her hope that the environment would inspire them to achieve their best performances.

Her remarks resonated with humor as she acknowledged the challenges and dedication required for repeated Olympic appearances.

"It is the process of getting here, and some of you are getting here again and again and again and again," she quipped, prompting laughter among the athletes.

Recognizing the extraordinary commitment and innovation needed to maintain excellence at the Olympic Games, Princess Anne commended the athletes for their achievements and skills.

"Thank you for your commitment and support," she added, concluding with heartfelt wishes for their success in Tokyo.