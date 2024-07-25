Police arrest PTI worker for beating PML-N's Tahir Anjum

A police official standing beside PTI worker Aneela Jutt in Lahore on July 25, 2024. —X/@Lahorepoliceops

LAHORE: Police on Thursday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Aneela Jutt aka 'Neeli Pari' for beating and manhandling comedian and stage actor Tahir Anjum in Lahore.

In pursuit of the woman, police raided a house in Lohari area and caught her, said Deputy Inspector General Operations Faisal Kamran.

Anjum, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) cultural wing president, came under attack from the female PTI worker when he was passing by the party’s hunger strike camp outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday. The camp was established by PTI activists in support of their leaders.

The enraged party worker ripped a sleeve of the PML-N leader’s shirt while trying to drag the actor out of his vehicle, viciously pounding and cursing him.

Aneela alleged that Anjum used to post derogatory videos to malign incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, dubbing him a "terrorist".

Videos of the incident flooded social media, showing the PTI activist hurling abuses at the stage actor as he fiercely fought to stay inside his car, with the sleeve of his right arm reduced to tatters.

Some cops and bystanders intervened to stop Aneela, but to no avail, as she refused to give up and resisted the security personnel, ignoring their warnings and entreaties to let Anjum leave the scene.

After much rumpus, Anjum managed to flee the site.

Later, speaking to journalists, the actor expressed outrage over the incident and claimed that the PTI's bullies did not even care that his children were also in the car with him.

He slammed the PTI workers for resorting to "hooliganism" like members of a "terrorist outfit" and for buffeting him.

Before leaving the scene, Anjum also denied posting videos against the PTI founder or doing anything illegal to trigger such an attack.

The incident took place outside the Punjab Assembly building, where the Imran-founded party is staging its second token hunger strike protest after Islamabad, demanding the release of arrested PTI leaders.