Prince William, Kate Middleton set for big surprise

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to make a 'very exciting" announcement about their new plan.

The Prince William and Princess of Wales, who have consistently put their weight behind mental health awareness, will launch a new project later this year.



It emerges after William's personal finances have come under scrutiny as new figures reveal his earnings from the Duchy of Cornwall topped £23million in 2023.



The couple have teased new project in rare joint appearance. Their latest venture, funded out of their own pockets, aims to bolster mental health in rural communities, according to Hello! magazine.

The future King has been vocal about the importance of mental health, saying: "It's time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health, it's the same as physical health."



The Prince went on: "Everybody has mental health and we shouldn't be ashamed of it and just having a conversation with a friend or family member can really make such a difference."

Among the much-loved royal couple's standout efforts is the Heads Together campaign that kicked off in 2016. Orchestrated by the Royal Foundation, it was a crucial push against the stigma of mental health issues, championing the importance of open discussions on the topic.



In 2020, the 'Heads Up' offshoot used the nation's love for football as a platform to open up dialogues on mental health, with Prince William engaging in conversations with renowned football figures to spread the word.



Princess Kate, who's currently undergoing chemotheraphy following her cancer diagnosis, has dedicated her work to the area of early childhood development, understanding how pivotal those formative years are to mental health for life.

Future Queen Kate launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, which, as per the Centre's website, is committed to "drive awareness of, and action on, the extraordinary impact of early childhood, in order to transform society for generations to come".

William and Kate teased 'very exciting' new project in a rare joint appearance. The couple have made it their mission to raise awareness of mental health and have launched a number of initiatives to support those in need.