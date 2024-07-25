Zach Braff recalls Quentin Tarantino’s reaction to ‘Garden State’ Grammy win

Zach Braff reveals having posters of Quentin Tarantino's 'Reservoir Dog' on his room walls

Zach Braff looked back fondly on Quentin Tarantino’s reaction to the former’s unexpected Grammy win for his widely loved soundtrack, Garden State.

Entertainment Weekly published on Wednesday, July 24, that the American actor and filmmaker, during a new oral history of his The Ringer soundtrack, recalled 61-year-old Tarantino’s hilarious reaction after Braff nabbed the win for which Tarantino was also vying.

"Tarantino jokingly said, 'You stole my f---ing Grammy, man,' and then gave me a big smile and a hug," Braff, 49, reminisced, "He was super sweet and supportive."

"I was the kind of film-school kid that would have put a Reservoir Dogs poster on my wall," Braff shared, referring to Tarantino’s 1992 film, noting how big of a moment it was for him to beat out his idol.

Before sharing the reaction story, Braff explained that he believed he would not stand a chance to win, given that he was competing against the Kill Bill: Volume 2 director.

"I was up against Quentin Tarantino," he said. "I certainly didn't think there would ever be a chance where I would beat Quentin Tarantino at anything."

He remembered asking his father to stay back and not expect him to win the award.

"My father wanted to come, and I was like, 'Dad, there's no way I'm gonna win a Grammy. Tarantino is winning the Grammy, and you're wasting your trip from Jersey out here,'" Braff recalled.